Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Her Two Favorite Scenes From the Marvel Series

Marvel’s highly-anticipated Hawkeye series came and went in just a little over one month’s time. The latest Marvel series ran for just five weeks, beginning around Thanksgiving and concluding a couple of days before Christmas. With the popular series now in the rear view, star Hailee Steinfeld is reflecting on her experiencing bringing Kate Bishop to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Steinfeld was asked about her favorite scenes from the series, and the first thing on Steinfeld’s mind was the car chase that was featured in so many of the show’s trailers.

“The car chase in episode 3… with Jeremy and myself, we had the absolute time of our lives. I had a moment where we shot the first take and I literally just was like, ‘Yeah, this is absolutely why I did this. This is being part of the MCU,” Steinfeld said.

“It was just so amazing, because this show is so beautifully balanced with these grounded characters and these very human emotional conversations, and of course, in the perfect MCU fashion, the car chases and the wild stunts and fight sequences,” she continued. “That was one of the first moments I had where I felt like, I had been in this very character-driven world, and then we were thrown in the middle of this car chase, and it was just the most epic thing.”

After glowing about her experiences filming the car chase, Steinfeld switched gears to talk about an equally memorable scene, albeit one with a lot less action. Of course, we’re talking about the macaroni dinner scene, which took place in Hawkeye’s fifth episode. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova appears in Kate’s apartment to warn her about the plans to kill Clint, making her a mac and cheese and hot sauce meal in the process. This scene showed just how great Kate and Yelena were on-screen together and it clearly meant just as much to Steinfeld as it did to the fans.

“That was some of the most fun I’ve had working and Florence is incredible in that scene,” Steinfeld recalled. “That was really special, and fun to play through.”

The entire first season of Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+.