Disney+ Hawkeye Series Gets Mad Men Writer

Hawkeye has landed its writer in the form of Jonthan Igla. Igla is known best for his work on AMC’s Mad Men series.

The Hawkeye series is set to debut in the fall of 2021 on the Disney+ streaming service, bringing Jeremy Renner back into his role as Clint Barton to train Kate Bishop for a similar role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. “This is so amazing,” Renner said when the series was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “What I’m going to do in the show is shepherd an amazing character, who will hopefully be a better version of me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Igla will serve as a writer for Hawkeye, as well as an execurtive producer. “Igla’s boarding completes most of the key creative hiring for the Phase Four shows,” THR reports. “Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is penning Winter Soldier with Kari Scogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) directing; WandaVision has Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) as showrunner; and Loki has Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) writing and exec producing.

At Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also promised She Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight series for the 2022 slate of content headed to Disney+. The series headed to the streaming service will stand completely in canon with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which launched with 2008’s Iron Man and continued through Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Disney+ exec Agnes Chu said earlier this year. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

Which of the Disney+ shows are you most excited for? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!



Hawkeye is slated for a Disney+ release in the Fall of 2021.