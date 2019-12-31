Marvel Releases New Hawkeye Trailer

Clint Barton is back! With Hawkeye receiving a new comic book title of his own, the upcoming series has just been given a trailer to give us an inside look into the book that drops shortly! From writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Otto Schmidt, Hawkeye: Freefall looks to put Clint into a tricky new situation that finds him not only combating the evil of the super powered mob boss, the Hood, but also must tangle with a new Ronin, a mysterious warrior who has taken Clint’s old identity.

The official description of the upcoming adventures of Clint Barton read as such:

“The Hood has returned to the streets of New York, aiming to restart his criminal enterprise. At the same time, a new fighter enters the fray using Clint Barton’s one-time identity of Ronin – leading his allies to believe it’s actually him moonlighting as the brutal vigilante. Are Hawkeye and Ronin truly at cross-purposes, or do they share a common enemy in upstart super villain Parker Robbins?”

Clint Barton recently appeared as both Ronin and Hawkeye in the recent blockbuster film, Avengers: Endgame, wherein the marksman had created a new identity for himself following the death of his family due to Thanos’ now legendary finger snap. In the comic book universe, Clint found himself taking on the identity of Ronin following the aftermath of Marvel’s giant crossover event, Civil War. Joining the “Anti-Registration” side of the aisle, Barton came to become a part of the New Avengers in fighting both super villains and Tony Stark’s forces.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Hood, he was first created by writer Brian K Vaughn as a small time criminal named Parker Robbins who stumbled upon a mysterious cape and cowl that granted him supernatural powers. As he has appeared in the Marvel Comics universe, the Hood has continued to amass power by taking over the underworld with the help of the nefarious super powered denizens of the city. While his power levels have fluctuated throughout his history, its clear that he’ll pose a new threat to Hawkeye.

The trailer itself shows off a number of the other Avengers that will be appearing in the upcoming book, including the likes of Winter Soldier, Spider-Man, and several of the other members of the Avengers.

Hawkeye will be re-appearing in the live action MCU with his own series on the streaming service of Disney Plus, training a new generation of super hero with a new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop. Joining the likes of the other announced television shows such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Wandavision to name a few.