Hawkeye Retains Top 3 Spot on Streaming Charts Despite Netflix Competition

When it comes to television, there’s a whole lot of great content out there these days. 2021 was especially an exciting year because it featured the debut of Marvel’s Disney+ series. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye were all a hit with fans. In fact, since Hawkeye only just ended last month, it’s still pretty popular amongst viewers despite Netflix’s current line-up of content. According to the Nielsen Top 10 in streaming, 590 million minutes of Hawkeye were watched, falling only behind The Witcher’s 2.1 billion.



Netflix is currently dominating the streaming service Top 10. With the exception of Hawkeye and Amazon’s Wheel of Time (465M minutes) in the fourth place spot, every other show on the list belongs to Netflix. The other Netflix shows on the list include Lost in Space (569M minutes), The Great British Baking Show (292M minutes), Selling Tampa (243M), Money Heist (231M), The Queen of Flow (218M), Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (215M), and Twentysomethings: Austin (185M). You can check out the Nielsen charts HERE.

Hawkeye was a big hit with critics and audiences alike, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it “exactly what the franchise needs.” Hawkeye saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaming up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Now that the show has come to an end, fans are eager to find out what’s next for Kate now that she is expected to take on the Hawkeye mantle. Steinfeld recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) and teased her character’s future.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

Fans are also hoping that Steinfeld’s return will be alongside Florence Pugh, who reprised her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in Hawkeye. Pugh recently spoke with ComicBook.com and opened up about the future of her own Marvel character.

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversation of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” Pugh explained of Black Widow‘s post-credits scene. “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s [Johansson] changed the conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.