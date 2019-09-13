Second Printing: A New Hawkeye, The Suicide Squad Scoop, and Star Wars Spoilers

Reaching the midway point through September, 2019 is zipping into our rear view mirror but there is plenty to look forward to in the remaining few months and in the comic years. Perfect example: a new Hawkeye is being cast for Marvel and The Suicide Squad is headed into production, so we have the biggest stories and some exclusive scoops in this week’s edition of Second Printing hosted by Brandon Davis.

The biggest news of the week of September 15 have been rounded up in the video below, with more information available at the links below!

The Suicide Squad Going International “Warner Bros. and DC Comics is gearing up for production for production on The Suicide Squad, which will assemble its cast in Atlanta next week. The James Gunn-directed movie is set to begin production this month and is scheduled to shoot in Georgia for three months before heading to Panama for about a month, ComicBook.com has learned. The anti-heroes are going international.” -Brandon Davis

Hawkeye Finds Its Kate Bishop

“It looks like Marvel Studios has found Jeremy Renner’s successor as the archer of the MCU. The studio is creating a Hawkeye TV series for the Disney+ streaming service that will star Renner as Clint Barton once more, allowing him to pass the Hawkeye mantle, as he does in the comics. The big question would be who Marvel would tap to play Kate and it looks like that answer has come in the form of Hailee Steinfeld.” -Charlie Ridgely

Disney+’s Moon Knight and Loki The upcoming Marvel Studios titles for Disney+, Moon Knight and Loki, will be operating under the working titles of “Good Faith” and “River Cruise” respectively.

The Batman Plot Details

‘The Batman will explore a detective case — when people start dying in strange ways, Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals,’ claims scooper Daniel Richtman in a YouTube video. ‘In the film, all of Batman Rogues Gallery are already out there and active, similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains, as they are all suspects.’” -Cameron Bonomolo

Kevin Hart’s Injury Updates

“Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appeared today on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he offered an update on the health of his friend, Kevin Hart. It seems that Hart is doing well enough following a car accident that required back surgery that Johnson feels comfortable having a little fun at Hart’s expense. ‘Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,’ Johnson said. ‘I connected with him today and you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That’s real love…We spoke the pediatrician and he said he’s doing very well.’” -Jamie Lovett

Star Wars Prequel-Type Spoilers

“FanX [was] in full swing in Salt Lake, and a last-minute cancellation is prompting some pretty big Star Wars rumors. According to the above video from someone in attendance, Disney canceled a panel that was set to feature Ian McDiarmid and Hayden Christensen. While McDiarmid is confirmed to be reprising his role as the Emperor in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there’s been no confirmation that Christensen will be returning as Anakin Skywalker. The rumor is that Disney threatened legal action if the convention continued with the panel out of fear of spoilers, which is leading people to believe Christensen will be showing up as a Force Ghost in the new movie.” -Jamie Jirak



What was your favorite story this week? Share it in the comment section or send it my way on Instagram and Twitter!