Hawkeye Trailer Includes Hilarious Comics Nod

The most popular take on Hawkeye in the comics is probably Matt Fraction and David Aja’s version, which reinvented Clint Barton as a working-class hero who takes a lot of lumps, has plenty of mundane challenges aside from his superhero life, and tools around with a sidekick who doesn’t much respect him. In that run, the most persistent villains are a group of Eastern European gangsters known affectionately to fans as the “Tracksuit Mafia.” The group’s most distinctive characteristic is that they call everyone “bro” all the time. Like…all the time. And so it’s no surprise, perhaps, that the trailer for Hawkeye on Disney+ features a little shout-out to this verbal tic.

In a shot likely tied to this car-chase moment captured by set spies, the trailer features an explosive shot of a van flipping over. On its side, the logo for “Trust A Bro Moving Company.”

A scene from the Hawkeye trailer

Gangsters in track suits have been spied a number of times during production on Hawkeye, which also features appearances by Hawkeye’s (Jeremy Renner) right hand, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and the antihero Echo (Alaqua Cox).

“I’m just so excited. As I’m in the process of developing her, I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life,” said Steinfeld in a recent interview. “I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that,” she added. “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all.”

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.



Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “Hawkeye” also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.