Hawkeye And Venom: Let There Be Carnage Top Piracy Charts

Marvel content is still the top target for online pirates, as evidenced by the recent report that both the Hawkeye Disney+ series and Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are currently topping the piracy charts for TV and film (respectively). Venom 2 recently hit VOD services, making it an easier target for pirates to download and share, while Hawkeye similarly has been one of the most highly-anticipated streaming releases this fall. If it is any consolation for Marvel Studios and Sony: This is the second week that both Hawkeye and Venom: Let There Be Carnage retained their respective top spots on piracy charts.

Marvel’s recent release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ has also earned that movie a top spot on the film piracy charts (no. 4); Eternals has yet to hit streaming or VOD, so it does rank in the top 10 pirated films at all (check back next month).

Other than Marvel content, Ridley Scott’s period drama The Last Duel was the second most pirated film this week; James Bond’s No Time to Die was no. 3, and the reboot of Dune rounded out the top 5. Ryan Reynolds’ video game action-comedy film Free Guy remains an all-around slow-burn dark horse success – even on the piracy charts (no. 6).

Over in television, Amazon’s new series The Wheel of Time was the second most-pirated series, while the Dexter revival was no. 3. Returning seasons of Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+), Succession (HBO), and Yellowstone (Paramount Network) took spots 4 – 6 (respectively). Apple TV+

may be pleased(?) to find out that its new series Invasion ranked in the top 10 as well (no. 8). Means there’s some interest there. Disney+ also saw its new special The Beatles: Get Back also make the top 10 for piracy (no. 7).

As for December: Marvel’s Eternals doesn’t yet have a firm release date for home video or Disney+, but rumors state it could be as soon as late December – possibly in time for Christmas. If that turns out to be the case, then Eternals would no doubt become the big chart-topper for pirated films next month – but theatrical bootlegs of big, secretive, films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections could also flood the market (especially since the latter is releasing simultaneously on HBO Max). As for TV: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will only have a day or so of release before the month is out, so Hawkeye (and its big surprises) could hold that top spot for a minute…

Be sure to watch all of these shows and films the right way: legally.