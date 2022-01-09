Vincent D’Onofrio Explains the Most Dangerous Thing About Kingpin

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the closing episodes of Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onofrio returned to play the same character he first portrayed in Netflix’s Daredevil series. While fans have gotten three seasons of television to get used to the character, nobody has a better understanding than the longtime Marvel baddie than D’Onofrio himself.

In a recent chat with ComicBook.com’s flagship podcast ComicBook Nation, D’Onofrio compared his gangster character to being a lion.

“If you’re in a cage with a lion and there’s some other meat in there, you might not get eaten first. But you will get eaten,” the actor told us.

Shortly after that, the actor doubled down on the faith he has in his character in that same cage. According to D’Onofrio, Fisk would wallop Thanos, no questions asked. “I mean, there’s nobody that can beat Fisk. Nobody,” the actor said.

“You know I learned recently, a couple of the fans, they were very excited about it, they were commenting about the strength that I have,” D’Onofrio explained. “Because I’m throwing Kate [Bishop] around and stuff. But, I totally forgot. I just saw a clip on Twitter of me and Charlie [Cox] fighting in [Stephen] DeKnight’s first season. Obviously, he’s an incredible director. He helped develop the character of Wilson Fisk.”

“There’s a scene that we shot on an alley, in a street in Brooklyn, where I’m literally throwing Daredevil (Charlie) through the air,” he added. “Like, I’m picking him up and swinging him 15 feet into a garbage can. I do it a few times in that fight. It’s no different, it’s really not. So, I keep saying that it’s the same Fisk that was in DareDevil. It’s the same canon, but people get confused about things. I understand.”

