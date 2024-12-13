Hayley Atwell Joins Avengers: Doomsday (But Is She Playing Captain Carter?)

It’s been a busy few weeks over at Marvel Studios headquarters, and things don’t seem to be settling down in the least. Marvel made news when Robert Downey Jr. revealed he would be returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, and this week it was revealed that Chris Evans was returning to the fold as well. Now a new report from Deadline is adding another name to that mix, as Hayley Atwell is expected to return as well in Avengers: Doomsday.

As for who she will be playing, it is expected that she will reprise her role as Agent Carter, though it’s a big hazy if that also includes being Captain Carter at some point. The report specifically mentions Agent Carter, which is how she spent most of her time in the MCU after debuting in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Atwell would then get her own series in Agent Carter, but later she would debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Captain Carter, who has become a big fan favorite over the years. Granted, she died a rather gruesome death in that film, but hey, so did everyone else, so she’s in elite company.

In the mainline film continuity, Peggy Carter is deceased, as Steve Rogers attends her funeral. If Evans is also returning, then we could very well see two alternate versions of both characters to coincide with our Doom version of Tony Stark, and it would be wonderful to see Peggy and Steve back together on the screen once more.

Fans would undoubtedly love to see Atwell return as Captain Carter in live action in some form as well, but it remains to be seen if that will or even can happen. One person who is very much down for returning as Captain Carter is Atwell though, as during an appearance at AwesomeCon (via CosmicCircus) she revealed she would love to see the character evolve and develop in some sort of future story.

“Well…I haven’t got news for you. But I share your enthusiasm,” Atwell said. “And I would love to if Marvel did find a home for her; that’s a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution as a character and development as a character.”

“The experience I’ve had in playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise. And I’ve got more to do, and because I feel the fans deserve that,” Atwell said. “In some ways, with a lot of people, she’s a minor player, and it wouldn’t make sense if I was to continue to be a minor player in that if it felt like, well, this is a different time. And also particularly as a woman with everything that’s happened the last few years. When she says in her timeline, ‘I know my value and everyone else’s opinion; it doesn’t matter,’ that’s really good.”

