Hayley Atwell on Possibly Returning as Peggy Carter

Although Peggy Carter passed away in Captain America: Civil War, and ABC’s Agent Carter series was cancelled after just two seasons, Marvel fans have been constantly wondering if and when Hayley Atwell‘s character could return to the MCU.

Is there an actual possibility of a Peggy Carter comeback? According to Atwell, it doesn’t sound like the chances are very high.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At a press event for Disney’s Christopher Robin, the live-action Winnie the Pooh movie starring Atwell and Ewan McGregor, the actress was asked about Peggy Carter, and if she had any plans to return in the future.

“As an actor, you give what you can, you do your job and some roles are going to have more impact than others,” she said at the event. “Within the Marvel world, this has had lasting impact because of the nature of the franchise being an expansive, ongoing thing.”

Atwell continued by telling reporters that she’s “always looking for new female characters and smart stories,” alluding to the fact that she was moving on from the character. However, she did offer fans some hope for a possible return.

“If I had the opportunity again to play her, I would have to feel that there was an appropriate development and something more than I’ve already done,” Atwell said. “It’s a bit of an anomaly to revisit characters as an actor.”

According to The Toronto Sun, who attended the event, Atwell finished up the conversation about Peggy Carter by saying that she enjoys the love that fans have for the character.

“I’ve met a lot of fans of the show and to be the custodian for that time period and Peggy Carter is lovely,” she told reporters. “If there’s going to be one character that follows me around of all the characters I’ve played, she’s the one that’s the most palatable to be associated with.”

Do you hope to see Hayley Atwell reprise the role of Peggy Carter in the future? How could the character return to the fold? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

Disney’s Christopher Robin, starring Hayley Atwell and Ewan McGregor, is now playing in theaters.