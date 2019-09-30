Helstrom Casting Breakdowns Revealed

Nearly a week before Helstrom‘s about to begin production, new casting breakdowns have surfaced teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming Hulu show. As first reported by The DisInsider, the show is currently casting three roles for the series — Marduk, Mr. Cavallo, and a character named Carl. According to the breakdowns obtained, Marvel’s looking for someone in their 30s-50s to play Marduk, the father of Ana and Daimon. As explained in the report, Marduk is a notorious serial killer who “seemingly came back from the dead after being shot in the head.” In the comics, Marduk is the name of Satan himself, one of the lords of Hell.

As for the two supporting characters, Marvel’s reportedly looking for someone in their 30s-40s to play Mr. Cavallo, who seeks out the Helstrom siblings after his son appears to be possessed by a demon. Carl is described as a black man in his 40s-50s who’s an old friend of Ana’s. He comes into the fray to alert the pair to a strange murder case after stumbling upon three bodies in a desert.

As we first reported, Helstrom is set to begin filming in Vancouver on October 7th under the working title Omens. Production is expected to last through February. As many have speculated, it’s increasingly likely Marvel Television will announce some of the cast this week to coincide New York Comic Con. While Helstrom isn’t expected to have a presence at the annual con, Hulu’s Runaways will be there likely with Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb.

Helstrom is one of the shows Loeb called part of Marvel’s “Adventure into Fear,” which also happened to include Ghost Rider before it was sent to the chopping block ahead of production. “We started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance,” Loeb said at the time. “And they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear.”

The current working synopsis for the show can be found below.

“Helstrom follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, who use their powers to track down the worst of humanity.”

Helstrom is expected to launch on Hulu in 2020.

