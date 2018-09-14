Marvel Fans Want to See Henry Cavill as The Sentry

Yesterday DC fans got a major shock, when it was reported that Henry Cavill was dropping out of the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe movies. Since then, the actual truth of Cavill’s departure has been called into question, but the possibility that it could be happening has prompted Marvel fans to seize the opportunity to campaign for Cavill to switch teams and join the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse!

As you will see below, Marvel fans are already coming to quick consensus on which Marvel characters Cavill could play, and of all the nominees there is one clear frontrunner: The Sentry!

That’s an especially rich choice, as The Sentry is basically a twisted version of Superman that exists in the Marvel Universe. Robert Reynolds starts out as an overweight middle-aged man, who suddenly has memories of being the greatest hero in the Marvel Universe. Fearing the return of a powerful villain called The Void, Reynolds warns various heroes of the Marvel Universe, thereby unlocking their respective memories of once working with The Sentry. The big twist? It turns out The Sentry and The Void are the same person, which is why Reynolds had erased all memory of his superhero career in the first place.

In Batman v Superman and Justice League, fans got a small taste of what it’s like to see Cavill as a twisted Superman, but playing Marvel’s Sentry would be a whole other level of that character arc. It would also be a great way for Marvel Studios to troll Warner Bros. and DC Films in a fun way, by letting Cavill fully realize the kind of superhero action role he never really got to finish in the DCEU. How would you feel about Henry Cavill playing Marvel’s Sentry? Let us know in the comments, and check out what Marvel fans are saying about the matter below!

