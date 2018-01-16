Here’s The Greatest Superhero T-Shirt Ever Made

Ahead of the release of Marvel’s Black Panther in theaters next month, Superhero Stuff has created a t-shirt that will latch onto the advance buzz for the film as well as last weekend’s controversial remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump by proclaiming “Wakanda is not a s—hole country.”

Wakanda, the fictional kingdom ruled by Black Panther, has taken center stage in the promotion of the film, which is the first Marvel Studios blockbuster to star primarily actors of color. Over the weekend, after President Trump was quoted as referring to African nations as “s—hole countries” during a closed-door meeting, writer and comedian Sara Benincasa offered a bounty to the first reporter who could successfully get the President to comment on relations with Wakanda.

“I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation’s relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video,” Benincasa tweeted.

Other users offered additional cash for an answer caught on video, and some provided additional questions they would like asked pertaining to Marvel lore. The implication is that President Trump, who has never identified himself as a comic book fan, could say something humorous or embarrassing, particularly if he spoke about Wakanda as if it were a real location.

President Trump’s predecessor, 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, was an avid comic book reader in his youth and spoke about his affection for Spider-Man and Conan the Barbarian, among other charcters, before and during his term in office.

Wakanda was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and made its Marvel debut in Fantastic Four #52 (1966), the same issue in which Black Panther first appeared.

Although its exact location has changed from time to time throughout the history of Marvel comics, the country is typically situated in northeastern Africa.

The t-shirt, available here, features a map of Africa behind the text, and while no region is highlighted or indicated as Wakanda, the whole of North Africa is free of text.

It is possible that the decision not to “locate” Wakanda on the map could be a quiet bit of commentary that Wakanda acts as a stand-in for all of Africa in this argument.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

