Here’s What Stan Lee Looked Like in the Actual 1970s VS. Avengers: Endgame

Now that Avengers: Endgame is available for home viewing, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been posting more content from the film on social media. A recent post shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” shows a side-by-side of Stan Lee‘s cameo, which took place in the ’70s, and an actual photo of the comics legend from that decade.

“Stan Lee in the 1970’s vs in Endgame 1970,” u/JSwanny wrote.

As you can see, he looks almost the same! Many fans commented on the post:

“Wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if they used that photo for reference when creating his look,” u/demosthenes98 wrote.

“False: They’re both Marc Maron,” u/JJRAMBOJJ joked.

“That is the exact picture I pulled up in my head when I saw his cameo! I think it’s a pretty good match!,” u/SpiderDetective replied.

“I absolutely love how perfect this is. I miss him,” u/lizzurd88 added.

While Avengers: Endgame may have been Lee’s final Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo, the iconic creative was recently spotted in Jason Mewes’ (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) directorial debut, Madness in the Method.

While there may be no more filmed cameos of Lee, fans can still expect to see him in various ways. In fact, the upcoming animated series Superhero Kindergarten, which will star Arnold Schwarzenegger, is expected to feature one animated version of Lee per episode.

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.