Highest Rated Avenger on Rotten Tomatoes Revealed

After a decade of successful films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to culminate with Avengers: Infinity War. That milestone has inspired all sorts of retrospection and measurement of the road from the MCU’s humble beginnings with Iron Man, to the globally-dominate franchise that we now have.

In examining the course of the MCU’s path to greatness, fans have also been measuring the individual heroes, comparing and contrasting them, as well as their contributions to the larger franchise. Well, the modern measure of all things cinematic is no doubt Rotten Tomatoes – and the site has just published and official list of how each Avenger in the MCU ranks, according to the Tomatometer.

Here are the Top 10 Results:

10. Falcon

Score: 85%

Falcon’s appearances in the two Captain America movies earned him a high score (89% for Winter Soldier; 91% for Civil War) – but his appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron (75%) dragged him down to the tenth spot.

9. Iron Man

Score: 85.3%

You would think Robert Downey Jr.’s billion-dollar Iron Man success would rank him higher, with Iron Man, Avengers, Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming all clearing 90%; however, he was also in Iron Man 2, Avengers 2, and Iron Man 3, which weigh down his higher achievements.

8. Captain America

Score: 85.4%

Like Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America has been in some of the MCU’s highest points, (Avengers, Winter Soldier, Civil War), but also had some rough patches. His beginning was something of a slow pace-setter (First Avenger – 80%) and that second Avengers film lowered his average in a big way.

7. Hawkeye

Score: 86%

Hawkeye’s score is a little skewed, since Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t count his first appearance in Thor, which would’ve further lowered his score. As it stands, he has two 90%+ scores (Avengers, Civil War) and takes the same hit from Age of Ultron‘s 75% dip.

6. Ant-Man

Score: 86.5%

Ant-Man hasn’t had a long career in the MCU, just two films: one that scored high (Civil War – 91%) and another that just did okay (Ant-Man – 82%).

5. Guardians of the Galaxy

Score: 87%

Guardians of the Galaxy scored high with its first installment (91%), but the sequel fell down the same hole as Age of Ultron, scoring just (83%).

4. Winter Soldier / White Wolf

Score: 90%

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has had a slow-burn arc throughout the MCU, but thanks to the last two Captain America films, he’s sitting pretty at 90%. Of course, the list conveniently leaves off The First Avenger‘s 80% ding, with the caveat that Bucky wasn’t a superhero in that film. Add that score into the mix, and he’s really sitting at something more like 86.7%.

3. Doctor Strange

Score: 90.5%

The Rotten Tomatoes list gets funny at this point: Doctor Strange’s small post-credits cameo in Thor: Ragnarok (92%) is counted, whereas other similar character supporting roles or cameos are not. Still, even without Thor, Doctor Strange‘s 89% score would still place him high on the list.

2. Spider-Man

Score: 91.5%

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has had a brief by strong start in the MCU, debuting in Civil War (91%) and going solo in Homecoming (92%).

1. Black Panther

The current undisputed king of the MCU is none other than Black Panther / T’Challa. But the king of Wakanda hasn’t only conquered the box office: thanks to Civil War (91%) and his own highly acclaimed solo film (97%), T’Challa is the most celebrated Marvel character on Rotten Tomatoes (for now).

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters, adding another film to the lineup of just about ever character in the this top 10. How do think Infinity War will score – and how will that score change these current standings? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.