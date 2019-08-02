The Rock Says a Drunk Hobbs Could Beat Deadpool in a Fight

Throughout his impressive career, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has gone head to head with some larger than life characters, whether they were in the ring with the WWE or on screen in a variety of action roles. In the Fast and the Furious franchise alone, Johnson has grappled with Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, and, in the new Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Idris Elba. While the actor has signed on to play Black Adam in an upcoming DC Extended Universe film, Johnson hasn’t collided with actual superheroes, though he does claim that in a battle against Deadpool, his Hobbs character would need some liquid courage to best the Merc with a Mouth.

“Who would win in a fight between Deadpool and Hobbs?” Johnson pondered with MTV International. “I would have to say, pre tequila, Deadpool. Hobbs drunk on tequila? I gotta give it to Hobbs. Well, you know, it might be Deadpool, too. Deadpool’s a badass. The tequila is really the driving force, that’s the thing. For me, at least.”

Johnson will star with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, in the upcoming Red Notice, which could demonstrate to audiences what could happen if the characters collided. Audiences who see Hobbs & Shaw are also in for a treat, as the film contains some surprising hints of the franchise’s future.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Hobbs & Shaw

Marking the first spinoff in the Fast and the Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw begins teasing future teams for the franchise, which includes appearances from Kevin Hart and Reynolds.

“With Idris, Vanessa [Kirby], Kevin Hart, who’s a surprise in the movie, the other surprise we have, that’s an indicator of who the next team will be, so I wanted to create that, too,” Johnson confessed. “So I think when audiences see it, they’re gonna go, ‘Oh, sh-t, wow, okay.’ This person, who we’re gonna say is in this movie, he’s a surprise, I’m not gonna say his real name, I’ll say his other identity, Deadpool.”

Johnson added, “Ryan is a brilliant writer. He had really locked in to, just this idea earlier on, I’ve known Ryan for years, so it was, ‘Okay dude, here’s the scene and we want to set up that we have a backstory that we were partners and the promise that we’re going to be together in the next movie. Go.’ And he’s like, ‘Got it.’”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now. Stay tuned for details on the future of Deadpool and Black Adam.

