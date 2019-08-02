Hobbs & Shaw Director David Leitch Interested in Directing Marvel Studios’ Blade

Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch has a special connection to 1998’s Blade and would like to sit down with Marvel Studios over its coming Mahershala Ali-starring reboot.

“Mahershala is such a great actor, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some great actors, and I never go wrong that way,” Leitch told ScreenRant. “Having him play that role is a big deal and would be really exciting. So, yeah, I would love to have that conversation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stuntman-turned-director, known for his sleek action sequences in John Wick and Atomic Blonde, reflects fondly on the early Marvel Comics adaptation that starred Wesley Snipes as the half-man, half-vampire out to slay bloodsuckers.

“I love Blade. And it’s actually one of the first stunt jobs that I was in, the original Wesley Snipes one,” Leitch said. “I was a stunt performer in that movie. I was in the blood club. You remember that scene? Yes, dancing around in the recycled special effects blood. It was great.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige surprise announced the Blade reboot at San Diego Comic-Con, where the Disney-owned studio debuted its Phase 4 slate. The Ali vehicle is planned for Phase 5 and was initiated when the two-time Academy Award winning actor called Marvel and set up a meeting.

“When Marhershala calls, you answer,” Feige told THR.

Reacting to Ali’s casting in a statement published via ComicBook.com, Snipes said news of the reboot was a “surprise,” but added it’s “all good.”

“Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew — always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan [Lee],” reads Snipes’ statement.

“Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Marvel Studios has not yet dated Blade.