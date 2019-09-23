Hot Topic’s One Day 30% Off Funko Pop Flash Sale is On

Hot Topic is running a sitewide 30% off flash sale until the end of the day today, September 23rd – and it includes tons of Funko Pop figures. You can browse their entire Funko collection right here. Note that 30% off items are marked – use the code HT30 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $60. Below you’ll find a handful of gems from the sale to get you started:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to the Pop Rides 1950s Batmobile listed in the Hot Topic sale, keep in mind that Funko released an exclusive blue metallic version for Batman Day this past weekend. You can pre-order it on Amazon for $29.99 while supplies last. It’s slated for release on October 21st. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships, so you might as well lock one down while you can.

Finally, Funko and Entertainment Earth recently teamed up to release an exclusive X-Men Phoenix Pop figure featuring Jean Grey in her green and gold costume (a Funko first)! As you can see, she absolutely radiates power thanks to the glow-in-the-dark eye effect. It’s available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for November.

The previously released Dark Phoenix Pop figure with the same pose is also available to order here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.