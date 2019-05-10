Hot Toys Launches the Avengers: Endgame Team Suit Tony Stark Figure

Hot Toys has revealed yet another sixth-scale figure from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, and this time it’s Tony Stark wearing the team suit. The standout features include a new helmeted head sculpt with LED function and a battered Iron Man Mark L helmet accessory.

The figure follows a series of Nano Gauntlet replicas from Hot Toys that range from a life-size version to a 1:4 scale version based on a prototype version made during production. All of these figures and replicas should be available at Sideshow Collectibles soon – possibly as early as today, May 10th. The full list of features for the MMS537 Avengers: Endgame 1/6th scale Tony Stark (Team Suit) figure can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Tony Stark in Team Suit in Avengers: Endgame

One (1) newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function (battery operated)

One (1) newly painted interchangeable head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

One (1) newly tailored Avengers Team suit in multiple shades of gray color and red trims with Avengers emblem on chest

One (1) pair of white boots

One (1) battle damaged Iron Man Mark L mask

A movie-themed figure stand with movie logo and character name

Speaking of the team suit from Avengers: Endgame, pre-orders on the official hoodie version have been pushed back to July for new orders at this point, so you might want to get yours in before the ship date gets pushed out further or supplies are exhausted completely.

The hoodies are available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping (a matching cap is also available for $33.99 with free shipping). A sport hoodie version is available to pre-order here for $64.99 with shipping slated for August. The hoodies are made from a polyester blend with multiple panels that gives it an armor-style look. Close-up images on the product page will give you a good look at the textures.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.