Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Bucky Barnes Disintegrating Arm Revealed

Hot Toys has revealed a new detail for their Bucky Barnes Avengers: Infinity War figure that is sure to delight Marvel fans.

While the Bucky Barnes figure was revealed previously, Hot Toys has now revealed an interchangeable arm that captures Bucky at the moment that he begins to feel the effects of Thanos’ snap.

Take a look below:

Here’s the description of the figure provided by Hot Toys:

“‘And a semi-stable 100-year-old man…’

Friend turned foe, and maybe back to friend again, Bucky Barnes remains under the protection of Wakanda. Returning as one of the most conflicted characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bucky is ready for another fight.

Sideshow and Hot Toys are very excited to present the new Bucky Barnes Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from the marvel-ous Avengers: Infinity War line up.

Masterfully crafted based on the portrayal of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in the movie, the movie-accurate collectible figure features a newly developed head with striking likeness, a finely tailored tactic suit, two highly-detailed prosthetic arms with one arm half turning into dust recreating the mind blowing scene, also with a number of weapons and accessories including a machine gun, a dagger and a specially designed hexagonal figure stand with the movie logo!”

Features include:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War

Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 30 cm tall

Two (2) left arms with mechanic details and specially applied metallic painting (normal and turn to dust)

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands (right with glove) including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of open hands

Two (2) pairs of gun holding hands

One (1) pair of knife holding hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) navy blue-colored leather-like tactical suit with shoulder armors

One (1) right forearm armor

One (1) pair of dark green pants

One (1) dagger holster on thigh

One (1) pair of dark green colored spats

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) machine gun

One (1) dagger

Accessories:

A specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed figure stand with movie logo

What do you think of the Hot Toys Avengers: Infinity War Bucky Barnes figure with the disappearing arm? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.