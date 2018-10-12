The Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Bucky Barnes Figure Is Turning to Dust

They took their sweet time, but Hot Toys has finally delivered a sixth-scale Bucky Barnes figure based on his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War!

To say that the figure is amazing would be an understatement. It features a new head sculpt of Sebastian Stan as Bucky, as well as highly detailed armor, multiple hands, a machine gun and dagger, and two prosthetic arm options: a standard version and a “turn to dust version” that recreates his final moments after the Thanos snap scene in the film. As you will see in the image below, the “disintegrating mechanical arm” accessory has yet to be revealed.

The Hot Toys MMS509 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Bucky Barnes Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, October 12th. Inside that link you’ll also find previous releases in the Hot Toys Avengers: Infinity War lineup. The official list of features for the Bucky Barnes figure can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War

Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 30 cm tall

Two (2) left arms with mechanic details and specially applied metallic painting (normal and turn to dust)

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands (right with glove) including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of open hands

Two (2) pairs of gun holding hands

One (1) pair of knife holding hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) navy blue-colored leather-like tactical suit with shoulder armors

One (1) right forearm armor

One (1) pair of dark green pants

One (1) dagger holster on thigh

One (1) pair of dark green colored spats

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) machine gun

One (1) dagger

Accessories:

A specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed figure stand with movie logo

