Hot Toys’ New Black Panther Figure is Glorious

Hot Toys has unveiled their Black Panther figure based on his solo film appearance, and we are ridiculously excited about it. It looks fantastic, and has some significant upgrades over the version Hot Toys released for Civil War.

One of the most interesting new features is the addition of luminous reflective patterns in the costume that “re-create this extraordinary new Panther Habit suit with mystical elements under specialized LED lighting exposures”. Hot Toys elaborates by saying that purple patterns will appear on the Black Panther suit under the LED lights that are embedded in the hexagonal figure stand. You can see the effect in action in the image above.

The figure also features a newly developed head sculpt, a new masked head with two interchangeable eye pieces, and a newly developed body. In other words, this Black Panther figure was rebuilt from the ground up.

With the movie poised to obliterate the box office, the Black Panther figure is as close to a must-have as you can get for any Hot Toys collection. You’ll be able to pre-order it right here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, February 9th. Check out the complete list of features for the Hot Toys Black Panther figure below.

The 1/6th scale Black Panther Collectible Figure specially features:

• One (1) newly developed interchangeable head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther in Black Panther

• One (1) newly developed interchangeable Black Panther masked head with two (2) interchangeable eye pieces (masked and unmasked)

• Approximately 31.5 cm tall

• Newly developed muscular body with over 32 points of articulations

• Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of clenching hands

• One (1) pair of clenching hands with claws

• One (1) right hand for holding spear

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

• One (1) meticulously tailored black and silver colored Panther Habit suit with luminous reflective patterns appearing under specialized LED light unit

Weapon:

• One (1) spear

Accessories:

• Two (2) specialized LED light units (battery operated)

• Specially designed Black Panther themed hexagonal figure stand with character nameplate, movie logo and character backdrop

Black Panther arrives in theaters on February 16th, 2018.

