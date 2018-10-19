Hot Toys Brings Back Their Massive Hulkbuster With New Jackhammer Arm

Hot Toys is bringing back their popular sixth scale Avengers: Age of Ultron Hulkbuster with a twist. A new accessory set adds a Jackhammer left arm with LEDs, an interchangeable locking forearm, and a mini Hulkbuster Pod!

The MMS510 Avengers: Age of Ultron 1/6th scale Hulkbuster (Deluxe Version) figure includes the 21-inch tall Hulkbuster figure and the accessory set. You will be available to pre-order it right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, October 19th. If you have the previous Hulkbuster, you will be able to get the accessory set by itself via that same link.

The full list of features for the Deluxe Avengers: Age of Ultron Hulkbuster are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Hulkbuster in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Approximately 55 cm in height (approximately 21 inches) and 10 kg in weight

Special features on armor:

Chest can be opened to reveal the Mark XLIII bust with LED light-up eyes and arc reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

Metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on armor with weathering effect

Over 30 points of articulations

Over 20 LED light-up areas located in the eyes, arc reactor on chest, repulsor palms, back, and legs (white light, battery operated)

Shoulder and chest armors can be opened

One (1) interchangeable battle damaged left chest armor

One (1) LED light-up Jackhammer left arm and hand with articulations (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 35 cm long (up to approximately 41 cm after extension)

Over 9 points of articulations

One (1) interchangeable Locking forearm

Interchangeable neck armor for when displaying the Mark XLIII bust

One (1) pair of removable forearm armors

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

Contains diecast material partially to strengthen core structure and enhance articulations

Accessory:

One (1) Hulkbuster Pod (approximately 6cm tall)

In addition to the Hulkbuster, Hot Toys is also bringing back the Avengers: Age of Ultron 1/6th scale Mark XLIII figure. Again, it will be available to pre-order via this link at some point today. The full list of features includes:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Mark XLIII in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Newly painted helmeted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movie

Alternate helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 31 cm tall

Over 36 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on armor with weathered effects

LED-lighted eyes and circle-shaped RT on chest (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of interchangeable wrist guards for posing with repulsor palms

One (1) interchangeable forearm rocket armor

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable palms including:

One (1) pair of palms with movable fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of battle palms with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated)

Fully deployed air flaps at back of the armor

Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Accessory:

A specially designed diorama figure base featuring a detachable damaged Ultron Mark I, Mark XLIII nameplate and movie logo

