Hot Toys Concept Art Captain America Figure Celebrates Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years

Hot Toys has created nearly 200 stunning collectibles based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last decade, and now they’re celebrating this partnership with a new line of figures dedicated to Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. The very first installment is a sixth scale figure of Captain America, based on Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development, Ryan Meinderding’s concept art of Captain America from Captain America: Civil War!

Ryan Meinerding was the visual development supervisor and the suit developer in Captain America: The First Avenger and has done the concept design for all of Captain America’s suits. Hot Toys has recreated one of these designs with features that include a newly painted head sculpt with interchangeable facial expressions, newly developed body, new battle suit in black with scale pattern and silver Avengers’ logo on the chest, Cap’s iconic circular shield, a black and white heater shield (Yes, TWO shields!), and a specially designed Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years themed figure stand.

Interestingly, the MMS488 Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years 1/6th scale Captain America (Concept Art Version) figure is listed as a 2018 Toy Fair exclusive, but you don’t need to attend the show to get one for your collection, You can pre-order one at Sideshow Collectibles right here for $251 with a ship date slated for sometime between October and December.

You might also be interested to know that the Captain America figure was released alongside the Black Panther 1/6th scale T’Chaka figure which is also listed as a Toy Fair exclusive but can be pre-ordered now. The full list of features for the Concept Art Captain America figure are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Evans as Captain America in Captain America: Civil War

A newly painted Captain America helmeted head sculpt with two (2) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing Chris Evans’s facial expressions (neutral and angry expression)

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations which naturally portray Captain America’s muscular body in the film

Approximately 31 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable black-colored gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of shield holding hands

One (1) shield throwing right hand

One (1) shield catching left hand

One (1) finger pointing right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored black-colored Captain America suit with scale pattern and silver-colored Avengers emblem

One (1) pair of newly tailored black-colored embossed patterned pants with pouches, knee pads

One (1) pair of fabric coated elbow pads

One (1) pair of fabric coated knee pads

One (1) black-colored leather-like back shield holder and body strap

One (1) black-colored leather-like belt with pouches

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) newly created metallic grey, silver and black Captain America circular shield with weathering effects

One (1) black and white-colored heater shaped shield with weathering effects

Accessory:

Specially designed Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years themed figure stand with Captain America nameplate

