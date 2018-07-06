Hot Toys Concept Art Captain America Figure Celebrates Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years

Hot Toys has created nearly 200 stunning collectibles based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last decade, and now they’re celebrating this partnership with a new line of figures dedicated to Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. The very first installment is a sixth scale figure of Captain America, based on Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development, Ryan Meinderding’s concept art of Captain America from Captain America: Civil War!
Ryan Meinerding was the visual development supervisor and the suit developer in Captain America: The First Avenger and has done the concept design for all of Captain America’s suits. Hot Toys has recreated one of these designs with features that include a newly painted head sculpt with interchangeable facial expressions, newly developed body, new battle suit in black with scale pattern and silver Avengers’ logo on the chest, Cap’s iconic circular shield, a black and white heater shield (Yes, TWO shields!), and a specially designed Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years themed figure stand.
Interestingly, the MMS488 Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years 1/6th scale Captain America (Concept Art Version) figure is listed as a 2018 Toy Fair exclusive, but you don’t need to attend the show to get one for your collection, You can pre-order one at Sideshow Collectibles right here for $251 with a ship date slated for sometime between October and December.
You might also be interested to know that the Captain America figure was released alongside the Black Panther 1/6th scale T’Chaka figure which is also listed as a Toy Fair exclusive but can be pre-ordered now. The full list of features for the Concept Art Captain America figure are as follows:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Evans as Captain America in Captain America: Civil War
- A newly painted Captain America helmeted head sculpt with two (2) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing Chris Evans’s facial expressions (neutral and angry expression)
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture
- Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations which naturally portray Captain America’s muscular body in the film
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable black-colored gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of shield holding hands
- One (1) shield throwing right hand
- One (1) shield catching left hand
- One (1) finger pointing right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) newly tailored black-colored Captain America suit with scale pattern and silver-colored Avengers emblem
- One (1) pair of newly tailored black-colored embossed patterned pants with pouches, knee pads
- One (1) pair of fabric coated elbow pads
- One (1) pair of fabric coated knee pads
- One (1) black-colored leather-like back shield holder and body strap
- One (1) black-colored leather-like belt with pouches
- One (1) pair of black boots
Weapons:
- One (1) newly created metallic grey, silver and black Captain America circular shield with weathering effects
- One (1) black and white-colored heater shaped shield with weathering effects
Accessory:
- Specially designed Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years themed figure stand with Captain America nameplate
