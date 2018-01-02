Hot Toys Shares Marvel Cinematic Universe 10th Anniversary Teaser Image

The MCU is celebrating it’s 10 year anniversary, and Hot Toys is celebrating in a pretty epic way.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted, Hot Toys has released a sizable amount of collectors figures to the market, including one from just about every MCU film thus far. You can see all of them in one place now thanks to Hot Toys new photo, which collects figures from Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Spider-Man, Captain America, Avengers, and Ant-Man, though the sheer number of Iron Man figures dwarfs the rest.

“It has been 10 years since the debut of the very first movie from Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hot Toys is thrilled to be part of the journey and has created many astonishing and remarkable Marvel’s collectibles along with the ever-expanding cinematic universe highly sought after by worldwide fans. Hot Toys will continue to accept new challenges, is determined to surprise fans with wide range of upcoming creations and devoted to take Hot Toys’ collectibles to the next level! We wish all of you a Happy New Year and please stay tuned to the exciting announcements throughout the year! #HotToys #Marvel #MCU”

While there are an absurd amount of Iron Man figures, it makes sense when you think about it. Not only has the character had three movies of his own, but in Iron Man 3 Tony Stark has dozens of Iron Man suits with distinctive designs, so just based on that movie alone there are more than enough Iron Man armors to go around.

The MCU is celebrating 10 years, but it is not stopping anytime soon. Phase 3 will come to its conclusion with 2019’s Captain Marvel, but fans everywhere are excited to see just what Phase 4 looks like. Now that Disney has the Fantastic Four and X-Men back, hopefully, this image will have some of those iconic characters included in the years to come.

Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.39 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote in here.

First up for Marvel though is Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War follows on May 4, 2018, paving the way for Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. The animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse lands on December 14, followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.

