Hot Toys Unveils Marvel PS4 Spider-Man and Avengers War Machine Mark IV Figures

Hot Toys is busier than usual today, releasing not one but two new Marvel sixth scale figures: Spider-Man based on his appearance in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, and the War Machine Mark IV armor from Avengers: Infinity War.

Keep in mind that both figures will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, July 23rd. With that out of the way, let’s jump into the details starting with the PS4 Spider-Man figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, the figure is based on the Advanced Suit design that will appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. It features a new head sculpt, three pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, a newly developed body, interchangeable hands, and accessories like a Spider Drone, trip mine, web bombs, Spidey plushy, Vulture Jammer, smartphone, and more. The official list of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man game

A newly developed masked head sculpt with three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions

Approximately 30cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of opened hands

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

Three (3) pieces of gesture hands

One (1) left hand for cobweb swinging

One (1) left hand for holding web bomb

One (1) right hand for holding accessories

Costume :

One (1) newly developed white, red and blue colored Spider-Man suit embossed with navy blue trims, cobweb pattern and white spider emblem on chest

Accessories:

Three (3) pairs of different expressions shooter

Five (5) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

One (1) Spider Drone

One (1) Spidey Plush

Two (2) trip mines

Two (2) web bombs

Two (2) Spidey signals

One (1) Vulture Jammer

One (1) smart phone

One (1) spider sense

One (1) piece of web sticker

A specially designed Spider-Man dynamic figure stand with game logo, character nameplate and a character backdrop

On a related note, if you’re into Spider-Man’s new look, you might want to check out some of the other merch which includes a gorgeous PS4 Pro bundle, Funko Pop figures, and a hoodie.

Next up we have the Avengers: Infinity War War Machine Mark IV figure which joins Hot Toys MMS Diecast series and features a newly painted head sculpt of Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, a helmeted head with LED function, metallic black and silver painted armor with decals and camouflage patterns, LED light-up chest Arc Reactor and repuslors, interchangeable forearm weapon armor, War Machine’s articulated back-mounted machine gun and back-mounted missile launchers, and a specially designed Avengers: Infinity War-themed figure stand.

Apparently, a special edition version will be available that includes a battle damaged Outrider diorama attachable to the figure stand and an interchangeable rocky ground graphic card. The full list of features includes:

Authentic and detailed likeness of War Machine Mark IV in Avengers: Infinity War

One (1) newly painted helmeted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Don Cheadle as James Rhodes in the movie with removable mask

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

One (1) interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 32 cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Metallic black and silver colored armor with white decals, camouflage patterns and weathering effects

LED- lighted rectangular-shaped Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

One (1) detachable chest armor to reveal interior mechanical design

Two (2) sets of interchangeable forearm armor (normal and missile firing)

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of repulsor firing hands (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of missile firing hands

One (1) pair of fully deployable air flaps at back of the armor

Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Weapons:

One (1) articulated back-mounted machine gun

One (1) pair of back-mounted missile launchers

Accessories:

Two (2) sets of missile bullets (attachable to the shoulder mounted weapons)

Specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed hexagonal figure stand with movie logo

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) battle damaged Outrider diorama

One (1) interchangeable rocky ground graphic card attachable to the hexagonal figure stand

Finally, Hot Toys also unveiled the Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark L Accessories Collectible Set that is designed to complement the previously released Iron Man Mark figure from the film. This may or may not be available today through Sideshow, so keep tabs on the link above to see if a pre-order goes live. The full list of features includes:

Accessories specially designed for Iron Man Mark L collectible figure from Avengers: Infinity War

One (1) pair of interchangeable Battering Rams

One (1) Power Mallet (interchangeable with left forearm)

One (1) interchangeable right Hand Blade

One (1) pair of articulated Foot Clamps

One (1) interchangeable Foot Thruster

One (1) attachable Katar

One (1) Energy Blade

One (1) elliptical shield

One (1) articulated Gauntlet Constraint

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) interchangeable battle damaged Mark L mask

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.