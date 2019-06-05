Hot Toys Unveils the Spider-Man: Far From Home Spider-Man Figure

Naturally, Hot Toys is kicking off their wave of Spider-Man: Far From Home sixth-scale figures with Spider-Man himself. The Hot Toys MMS535 Spider-Man: Far From Home 1/6th scale Spider-Man Collectible Figure (Movie Promo Edition) doesn’t include an unmasked Tom Holland head, but it does include interchangeable eye pieces, magnetic web wings, shooting effects accessories, and more.

This particular Hot Toys Spider-Man figure focuses on the classic suit, but with several new designs set to debut in the upcoming film, you can bet that Hot Toys will cover them all. The Stealth Suit will probably be the most coveted of these, so stay tuned. In the meantime, the MMS535 Spider-Man figure should be available to pre-order at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, June 5th.

Speaking of Spider-Man’s new suits, this new hoodie is based on the black and red version in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It appears that Marvel decided to go with a style that’s inspired by the suit featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home as opposed to doing an exact replica. Still, it looks absolutely amazing. If you agree, pre-orders are up and running right here for $64.99 in sizes S to XXL with free shipping slated for July. Make sure to check out the close-up images on the product page to take a closer look at the detailing. Odds are this hoodie will sell through its initial batch quickly, so reserve one in your size while you can. You can check out the entire Spider-Man hoodie lineup right here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th, 2019. The official synopsis reads:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

