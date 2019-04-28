How Ant-Man Escapes the Quantum Realm in Avengers: Endgame

Fans knew the Ant-Man and the Quantum Realm would play a factor in Avengers: Endgame, but they weren’t sure exactly how that would play out. There was also a rather big element preventing Ant-Man from playing a part in Endgame after the post-credits sequence in Ant-Man and The Wasp, which had Scott Lang stuck in the Quantum Realm after his Hope, Hank, and Janet were all turned to dust after Thanos’ finger snap while he was still inside. So, how exactly did he make his way back and into the fight to restore the universe? Here’s your full break down.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned. If you have though, you’ve come to the right place for a refresher on what happened to Ant-Man.

After the 5-year time jump, we see Scott Lang’s van in a storage facility, as someone likely found it abandoned at some point. Once inside the facility the camera zooms in on the windshield and front dash of the van, which has a small rat making their way across. On the rat’s journey they end up stepping on the control panel for the portal, and it shoots Ant-Man out at full speed towards the back door.

He collects himself and then gets the storage attendant’s attention, getting him to let him out with his stuff. Ant-Man will go on to give the Avengers the hope they’ve been waiting for in his knowledge of the Quantum Realm, which Tony figures out a way to navigate in their quest to find the Infinity Stones through time and get around Thanos destroying them all early in the film.

So, while the Avengers did the hard work of going to get the Stones and beat Thanos, everyone really owes their lives to a very curious rat. We’ll name him Bob. That’s right, you can thank Bob the rat ladies and gentleman for saving the universe. You’re very welcome.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

