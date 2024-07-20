How Deadpool Could Fit into a PG-13 Movie Explained by Marvel Head Kevin Feige

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally heading to theaters next week, and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige has been dropping some huge details about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the threequel’s press tour. Avengers 5 (formally Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is on the way, and some fans have wondered how Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) might fit into the story. While very few characters have been confirmed for the project, it’s expected to feature 60 returning MCU stars. While that may or may not include Deadpool, ComicBook recently asked Feige how the notoriously R-rated character would fit into a PG-13 story.

“Well, I mean, yes,” Feige replied when asked if he’s thought about how Marvel Studios would go about fitting Deadpool into a PG-13 setting. “And what’s fun obviously about the comics is anybody pops up anywhere. But also what’s fun about the team-ups and a Marvel team-up is it’s almost always characters that don’t belong together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I remember sitting in interviews like this when we were, I think, promoting Iron Man 2, and people knew that we had Thor in production and we had announced that we were going to make an Avengers movie, and people were going, ‘How in the world is Thor, this Norse mythological god, going to be able to be in a scene with Tony Stark? How’s that going to work?’ And my answer was, ‘Well, that’s kind of the movie.’ That’s kind of the whole idea, is to take these people that shouldn’t be together and put ’em together.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine gets a brand-new poster!

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Kevin Feige.