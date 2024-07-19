Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Says Next Avengers Movies Will Leave Out Some Phase 4 Characters

Deadpool & Wolverine is only one week away from hitting theaters, which means Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, is in the midst of a press tour and revealing some interesting facts about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last month, it was reported that the now-untitled fifth Avengers movie could bring back as many as 60 characters from the franchise. While that may seem like a lot, there are way more characters who have appeared in the franchise since its inception in 2008, which means some fan favorites may not be appearing in the next team-up film. In fact, Feige just confirmed that not every Phase 4 character will be in Avengers 5.

“I rarely speak in absolutes like that, right?” Feige explained to io9 when asked about the many characters who debuted in Phase 4. “The notion of never ever seeing somebody again, we’ve got Tim Blake Nelson in a movie coming up next year, right? So I never talk in absolutes like that. But the truth is, you know, we’re going to tell a story in these Avengers movies, and there won’t be room for 100,000 characters in it. So choices will have to be made, that’s for sure. But that doesn’t mean you won’t ever see anybody ever again.”

Which Characters Debuted in Phase 4?

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

There are many major characters who made their MCU debut in Phase 4 including Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the entire cast of Eternals, and much more. It’s hard to say who will make the cut in Avengers 5, especially since details about the film’s plot are unknown.

What We Know About Avengers 5:

Doctor Strange is back for Avengers 5.

Avengers 5 will hopefully be getting a new title at San Diego Comic-Con next week. The previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is no longer expected to feature Kang the Conqueror as a main threat. Currently, it is unclear who will be helming Avengers 5, but rumors suggest Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, are in talks to return to the franchise. As for the supposed 60 returning characters, only on actor has confirmed their involvement in the film, and that’s Doctor Strange star, Benedict Cumberbatch.

“It’s been a very lovely relationship with that company,” Cumberbatch told Netflix. “I’m very much looking forward to Avengers [5] next year.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Avengers 5 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.