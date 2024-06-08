Deadpool & Wolverine: Premium Ticket Package Includes Best Friend Necklaces

Deadpool & Wolverine shared a special Fandango ticket package that will get you those elusive Best Friends necklaces. It's Best Friends Day and the Marvel movie has put out a new trailer to celebrate. If that wasn't enough, fans can pick up the Deadpool Premium Package from Fandango for their chance at a Best Friend necklace set to split with a special someone. In addition to that Best Friend necklace, Deadpool fans can also look forward to two tickets to the film, a chance to attend the Deadpool & Wolveirne premiere, and custom digital poster and some more goodies.

If you were already planning to be at the theater from Day 1, this is a good idea. (Those Best Friend necklaces have been causing quite a stir on social media as fans frantically tried to find claw machines to win them!) "Happy #BestFriendsDay! Get the Official Best Friends Necklaces to share with your bestie when you buy Deadpool's Premium Package on Fandango," they wrote on Twitter. "#DeadpoolAndWolverine is only in theaters July 26."

Happy #BestFriendsDay!

Get the Official Best Friends Necklaces to share with your bestie when you buy Deadpool’s Premium Package on Fandango. #DeadpoolAndWolverine is only in theaters July 26.https://t.co/nEJXNypw2J pic.twitter.com/AT34pIFkqv — Fandango (@Fandango) June 8, 2024

What Do You Get In The Premium Package?

2 Tickets to see Deadpool & Wolverine in any format

Official Best Friends Necklaces

An entry for a chance to win a trip to the premiere (for packages purchased by June 30)

Custom Deadpool & Wolverine Fandango digital poster (delivered in June)

Bonus Fandango FanRewards Points (400 points to be awarded to your account post-release)

15% off Deadpool & Wolverine Vinyl Soundtrack

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman On Their Friendship:

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

It's no secret that this promotion is playing up the bond between the Deadpool and Wolverine actors. PEOPLE Magazine sat both stars down to talk about their careers and their shared history. Reynolds talked about rooting for his friend to succeed at every turn. It feels like their friendship is truly something special. Jackman calls the MCU star someone he can share literally anything with and not feel ashamed or apprehensive. Here's what the Deadpool star says about the special bond with his co-star.

"I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage," Reynolds explained. "Since the day I met Hugh Jackman, I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. I know you to be a person that often puts others in front of yourself. It's not a show. I see you do it in quiet, I see you do it in loud and in every instance. I think of you as this guy that will grab the ticking time bomb and fly away into the atmostphere in space and let it explode. Saving all the people in the world. 'Oh god, he saved us again. He did it again.'…"

The Deadpool star added, "I so admire those qualities in you and love that in you. Since the day we met in Sydney, I root for you. I want you to live the most full-throated life that you can possibly live. It's the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected."

Will you be picking up that special package for Deadpool & Wolverine tickets? Check out @ComicBook for all of your pop culture discussion!