How Doctor Strange 2 Sets Up Doctor Strange 3

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ends in a way that sets up a clear path for where Doctor Strange 3 is headed. In fact, we wouldn't be all that surprised if the title for the third Doctor Strange solo movie already has the title of "Doctor Strange in the Dark Dimension". After all, the ending and post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn't just set up a story arc for Doctor Strange 3 – it set the stage for a solo franchise trilogy that could bring things full-circle!

WARNING: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness SPOILERS Follow!

During the climactic third act of Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) uses the power of the evil Darkhold book to give him the power necessary to battle Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Strange does end up beating Wanda (or more accurately, America Chavez does), but the cost of victory is high: like the other variants he met or heard of, Doctor Strange of Earth-616 ends up getting marked with a grotesque Third Eye in his forehead when the fight with Wanda is over. The film ends with Strange crying out as the eye manifests in his forehead in the middle of the NYC street.

The post-credits scene of Doctor Strange 2 oddly replays that same beat: Strange leaves the Sanctum Santorum and is trying to walk down the street – only this time his ambushed by the appearance of another mystical being: Clea (Charlize Theron). Clea invites (challenges?) Stephen Strange to accompany her into the Dark Dimension; Strange manifests his Third Eye and follows Clea into the portal.

The Dark Dimension was a major plot point of the first Doctor Strange movie, as it was the home of the evil god Dormammu – as well as the secret source of The Ancient One's magical power. The Dark Dimension serves much the same purpose in Marvel Comics but is also home to Clea, who eventually became its ruler. Doctor Strange's adventures and battles in the Dark Dimension are some of the most famous and beloved ones the character has had.

Clearly, Doctor Strange 3 will allow fans to see the full scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Dark Dimension – as well as hopefully give ode to the traditional love story between Clea and Strange – who ended up becoming husband and wife in the comics. Marvel Comics recently made the curious change of having Clea replace Doctor Strange (who died – three times over) as a very different sort of Sorceress Supreme.

It's conceivable that Marvel Studios cast Charlize Theron for a greater purpose in the MCU franchise than just an appearance in Doctor Strange 3. Knowing Marvel Studios, Benedict Cumberbatch's Strange could end the threequel stuck in the Dark Dimension indefinitely (while Cumberbatch takes a break), while his sacrifice allows Clea to come to Earth and find her way as its new mystical defender (and the new face of the franchise).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.