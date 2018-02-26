How The Punisher Became Ghost Rider Revealed

After weeks of mystery, fans finally know how Frank Castle went from being the Punisher to being the cosmic Ghost Rider.

The cosmic Ghost Rider is a supporting character in the Thanos run by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw. Though once a herald of Galactus, this cosmic Ghost Rider now serves Thanos, ruler of the universe, in the future.

At first, the questions was “Who is the Rider?” That question was answered in the most recent issue of Thanos, in which the new Ghost Rider introduces himself to the past Thanos as Frank Castle. Naturally, the next questions fans had was how the Punisher ended up wielding both the Power Cosmic and the power of the Ghost Rider only to ultimately end up in the employ of Thanos.

We only knew a small part of the story – that Thanos eventually killed Galactus, leaving Castle without a master. At that point, seeing no real point to continuing the fight, Frank threw in with Thanos.

The preview to Thanos #16 reveals how Frank Castle became the Ghost Rider in the first place. The preview reveals that the Punisher was one of the last heroes standing during Earth’s final battle against Thanos, a battle the planet ultimately lost. When Castle fell, he reached out to make sure he died with his gun in his hand and thought, “I would give anything to punish that purple sonofabitch.”

And that was Mephisto’s cue. When the Punisher died, the lord of hell was waiting for him with a bargain already in mind. The preview cuts off there, but its safe to assume that this bargain included bestowing the Punisher with the power of the Ghost Rider, likely in exchange for Frank Castle’s soul.

The preview also indicates that Frank makes three deals with three different devils. Mephisto would be the first. A deal with Galactus to gain the Power Cosmic would be the second. Serving as Thanos’ right hand would be the third.

You can read the preview for yourself in the attached gallery. Thanos #16 goes on sale February 28th.

