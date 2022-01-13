How Eternals Could Lead to Moon Knight

Moon Knight may be gearing up for reshoots, but it’s still set for release at some point this year. In fact, the series could closely be tied to Eternals, a movie from Marvel Studios that just hit Disney+ on Wednesday. The latest synopsis says Moon Knight will feature a war between gods, and creators with Marvel Studios have referenced the Jack Kirby-created characters as the inspiration for the various mythologies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, the franchise does treat Asgardians—god in their own right—as if they’re aliens instead of mythological powerhouses.

But that’s not the lone connection. In the closing moments of Eternals, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) uncovers the Ebony Blade before he’s stopped by an off-screen voice that was later revealed to be that of Blade (Mahershala Ali). The Ebony Blade could lead to Moon Knight for a few separate reasons. First, the Oscar Isaac-led series is expected to dive head-first into ancient cultures, and the MacGuffin could make an appearance in one of the museums Marc Spector (Isaac) ventures through during the series.

More importantly, however, is that Marvel Studios seems to be organizing a horror-corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or, at the very least, a team featuring some of the franchise’s darker characters. We saw that with Whitman (the Black Knight) and Blade, and perhaps the duo may end up appearing in Moon Knight. The series may also serve as a launchpad for the Werewolf by Night Halloween special Marvel Studios is expected to begin filming sometime next month, a character that serves as a foundational building block of all things Marvel horror.

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date, while Eternals is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which characters would you like to see pop up in Moon Knight?

