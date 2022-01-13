Moon Knight Rumored to Be Getting Reshoots Soon

Moon Knight, one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects for the new year, is reportedly gearing up for some reshoots. The only official look at Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector came in a video presentation during Disney+ Day, and it certainly kept the hype chain chugging along. While an official release date hasn’t been announced, we do know Moon Knight will drop sometime in 2022 on Disney+. As for details on the reshoots, the latest murmurs come from someone very close to Oscar Isaac, who shared a revealing photo on social media.

Isaac’s brother, Michael Hernandez, posted an Instagram Story with the caption, “Time to finish what we started….” The quote by itself doesn’t tell us much, but Hernandez was also spotted wearing a jacket with the Moon Knight logo on the sleeve, leading to speculation the Disney+ series is conducting reshoots. Lizzie Hill, a scooper and founder of My Cosmic Circus, backed up that speculation in a tweet stating, “Heard there are only a few days of reshoots for #MoonKnight.. Not positive yet, but in L.A. we think.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/OscarIsaacInfo/status/1481086422912311297

There haven’t been any reports of Hernandez being a part of the Moon Knight production, so as of now he could just be traveling to support his brother, or he really does have a role in the series. Reshoots are common practice on both TV shows and feature films. For example, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has wrapped up additional reshoots that began in November. However, those were considered to be serious reshoots, with reports claiming they were necessary to add additional actors who couldn’t make the original filming.

Fans are ready for some Moon Knight, with the Marvel show landing on the IMDb’s Most Anticipated New Series of 2022, along with it trending as the Marvel project fans are most excited about in 2022. Competition for Moon Knight includes its 2022 siblings She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany, and Ms. Marvel starring newcomer Iman Vellani. The debut order of the upcoming shows is not yet known.

The synopsis for Moon Knight can be found below:

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

What are your thoughts on the Moon Knight reshoots? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!