How Jonathan Majors' Kang The Conqueror is Already the Avengers' Most Formidable Foe

Marvel Studios has been on a massive rampage at the box office over the past few years and it's because of the studio throwing out hit after hit. The studio looks to wrap up Phase 4 of their film slate later this year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters in November, but now we have to look beyond that to see where The Multiverse Saga will wind up. When The Infinity Saga began we didn't even get a glimpse of Thanos until the first Avengers movie, but he turned out to be a worthy foe for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Marvel slowly began planting the seeds for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame throughout the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that turned out better than expected. We will see a very different villain with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and he has already left a huge mark on the MCU.

Majors made his first appearance as He Who Remains in Loki's season finale, where he gave both the God of Mischief and Sylvie a choice to kill him and let the multiverse break or let him keep doing what he's been doing. Sylvie ultimately chose the former and sent Loki back to the Time Variance Authority. While Majors only made a brief appearance as a Kang the Conqueror variant, his presence definitely left a mark. He Who Remains was omnipresent, eerily frightening, and delivered one of the best performances in a Marvel Studios project. One of the best things about Kang the Conqueror is that he's nothing like Thanos. He's not a big, bald, purple alien that wants to decimate half of the universe. He just wants an all-out multiversal war to end every universe. This all makes him even more frightening than Thanos, and it seems that the Avengers will need all the help they can get when he's finished with them.

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up The Multiverse Saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about Kang the Conqueror so far? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!