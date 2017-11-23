How Korg Was Created In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor: Ragnarok was delightful in many ways, but few aspects shined brighter than the lovable Kronan Korg, and now you can see how he was created.

Spoilers incoming for Thor: Ragnarok, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

Fans meet Korg early on in Ragnarok, and he turns out to be one of the best parts of the film. Korg was actually played by Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and photographer Jasin Boland shared a glimpse of him behind the scenes. “Ever wonder how #korg was born?,” Boland asked.

Waititi had some comments to add as well. “Perfect body meets perfect face meets what the f*** are you wearing,” Waititi said. “Try directing when you look like this. Btw this @DonCheadle’s mocap suit. #warmachine #korgmachine.”

Evidentally Cheadle wore the mocap suit during Captain America: Civil War, and someone now really needs to make the Korgmachine a reality!

Thor meets Korg on Sakaar, who is a fellow combatant in Grandmaster’s arena games. Korg tried starting a resistance, but as he notes in the film, he just didn’t print out enough flyers.

Hard not to love him right?

Waititi recently revealed that the part was much smaller in the original treatment, but grew organically over time.

“Thor meets him on Sakaar and he’s one of the gladiators. He becomes Thor’s mate,” Waititi told ComicBook.com. “Originally it only started off as a very small role — hey, it wasn’t me, I didn’t do it — but the role’s gotten bigger now.”

Korg has several standout moments throughout Ragnarok, including one hilarious one towards the end, further feeding the hopes that he will show up again somewhere down the road. It’s certainly possible, but fans will have to wait and see.

Fans can see the Korgmachine in action now, as Thor: Ragnarok is currently in theaters.