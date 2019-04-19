How Long ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Without End Credits Revealed

Many fans are wondering about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how it will be affected by the events of Avengers: Endgame. The movie will be the longest from Marvel Studios, showing how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes adapt to the world after Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

But every member of the Marvel faithful knows that when the movie ends, there’s a lot more in store in the credits. But after Infinity War only included one clip to set up Captain Marvel, fans might be curious about what’s in store when the credits role on Endgame. Now we have an idea thanks to a listing from Deluxe Digital Cinema.

The movie’s runtime has been confirmed for 3:00:57, but the credits will begin at 2:48:56 with the classic scroll beginning five minutes later at 2:53:17. That means fans should expect a nearly 12 minute credit sequence.

Of course, this isn’t accounting the scenes added into the sequences. Marvel Studios generally employs an artistic approach to the credits with a fancy animated clip that showcases the big moments from the film. That sequence generally leads to the first post-credits scene, then the classic scroll begins, and then we get one last credit sequence before the promise that “So-and-so will return” in a future movie.

This doesn’t confirm the post-credits scene, but it does make it clear that the 12 minutes of credits will likely pack in a lot more than the names of the people who helped make this movie possible.

Marvel Studios has already made a lot of headlines because of the runtime for Avengers: Endgame, but the directors Joe and Anthony Russo have made it clear that the movie is jam-packed with propulsive action, not leaving a lot of room for the cutting room floor.

“My brother [Anthony] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate,” Joe explained to Box Office Pro. “When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

