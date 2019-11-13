How Much Longer Do the Avengers Stars Have Left on Their Marvel Studios Contracts?

This year, Marvel Studios brought its decade-long Infinity Saga to an end. While that story is over, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues into Phase 4 beginning in 2020.

But who will be along for the ride? And for how long? Robery Downey Jr. and Chris Evans completed their Marvel Studios contracts with Avengers: Endgame, bringing the arcs of Iron Man and Captain America to an end. There are still plenty of other characters to follow into the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In order to try to chart the course, we’ve gathered up what information could be found about the current deal in place between Marvel Studios and its stars to see how long these characters will be sticking around.

Keep reading to see how long these Marvel Cinematic Universe stars have left on their contracts.

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson was there at the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting as Nick Fury in the post-credits scene of Iron Man.

Following Iron Man, Jackson returned as Nick Fury in Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel’s The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Jackson’s initial Marvel deal was fulfilled when he appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home. He hasn’t been revealed as part of the cast of any future Marvel movies yet, but its possible he’ll extend his contract.

Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle replaced Terrance Howard in the role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes in Iron Man 2. That’s the same film in which Rhodey put on his own armor to become War Machine.

Cheadle has gone on to appear as War Machine in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

It’s unclear how many films Cheadle signed on for, but with no Iron Man or Avengers films on Marvel’s schedule fans may not see Rhodey again for some time, if ever again at all.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson debuted as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

She returned as the super spy in Marvel’s The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Johansson hasn’t ever revealed hard details about her Marvel Studios contract but has implied at times that it has shifted and changed during her time with the Marvel franchise. That may be reflected in her first headlining solo film, Black Widow, kicking off Marvel’s Phase 4 in 2020.

Whether that film is her final outing, as implied by Black Widow’s death in Endgame, or the start of a new chapter remains to be seen.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has played the god of thunder, Thor, since the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic universe.

Hemsworth played Thor in Thor, Marvel’s The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

That run completed his initial Marvel Studios contract. During the time between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth spoke as if he was ready to lay his hammer down and move on after his final Avengers movie.

Thor: Ragnarok seems to have changed his mind. Working with Taika Waititi brought a new spark to Marvel’s Thor, and Hemsworth became more open to returning so long as Waititi is along for the ride.

That deal was sealed with the announcement of Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi is back, and so is Hemsworth. There’s no word on Hemsworth’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the fourth Thor film beyond some lose rumors floating around that he signed up for multiple films. But Love and Thunder sees Jane Foster becoming Thor, which could offer another opportunity for Hemsworth to bow out.

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner is Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, aka Ronin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Renner debuted as Hawkeye in Thor. He’s played the role in Marvel’s The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Renner’s initial contract is supposed to have been completed with Endgame. He’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new Disney+ Hawkeye series, we’ll he’ll mentor a new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop.

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He debuted in the role in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Stan returned in Bucky’s new persona, the Winter Soldier, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Since then, he’s appeared as the Winter Soldier in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Stan signed a nine-film deal with Marvel Studios. With five films done, he has four more to go, not to mention the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ streaming television series.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ruffalo signed on for six movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, he’s appeared in five: Marvel’s The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Ruffalo has one more movie left on his contract, but which one is unclear. Legal issues involving Universal complicate the potential for a Hulk solo movie. But Endgame establishing Hulk as a popular hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe means he could pop up in almost any other movie.

There’s also the possibility that he’ll appear in Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He said in an interview earlier this year that he signed on to appear in 10 Marvel Studios films.

Mackie debuted as Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Since then he’s appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That puts six films under his belt, and four more to go.

He’s also set to appear in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It’s unclear how his role at that streaming television series affects his Marvel Studios deal.

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista is Marvel’s Drax the Destroyer.

Bautista debuted as Drax in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy. Since then, he’s returned in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Thanks to Bautista’s comment following James Gunn’s temporary firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we know that he is under contract to appear in that film. His future with Marvel after that is unclear.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper provides the voice of Rocket in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cooper debuted in the role in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He returned in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Cooper will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Beyond that is unknown as the actor has never discussed his Marvel contract in public.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel voices Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So far, Diesel has loaned his voice to Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Diesel will be back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Whether that will be his final Marvel performance is unknown.

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was meant to be a one-film job, with Gillan playing Nebula as a villain in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Nebula’s arc has expanded, and so has Gillan’s contract. She’s returned as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

We don’t know how far Gillan’s contract was extended, but she is expected to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt plays the legendary outlaw Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pratt debuted as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. He reprised the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Pratt will be back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He hasn’t revealed firm details about his contract beyond that but has in interviews seemed intent on continuing to work with Marvel.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Saldana debuted in the role in Guardians of the Galaxy. She returned in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

After dying in Avengers: Infinity War an having a past version of herself brought to the present day in Avengers: Endgame, Gamora’s future is uncertain. Saldana is expected to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany was first the voice of JARVIS. Now he’s the android Avenger, Vision. He played Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Or he was. Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War makes Bettany’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe uncertain.

We know he’ll be back in WandaVision on Disney+, though in what form remains unknown. Also unknown is whether he’ll appear in any future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olsen first appeared in the role in Avengers: Age of Ultron. She returned in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

We don’t know any details about her contract, we know that she’ll appear in the upcoming WandaVision series on Disney+, which will lead to her appearance in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly plays Hope Van Dyne, aka the Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lilly first played the role in Ant-Man in 2015. She’s returned since then in Ant-Man and the Wasp and in Avengers: Endgame.

There are no public details about her contract, but it is probably a safe bet that she’ll be back in the recently announced third Ant-Man movie.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man, Scott Lang, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rudd debuted in the role in 2015’s Ant-Man. He reprised the role in Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. He’s set to return again in Ant-Man 3, which is now in development.

Whether that will be the end of Rudd’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unknown. We know he signed on for at least three films to start, but having already fulfilled that obligation, we don’t know how many more films he’s signed on for.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman plays the Black Panther, T’Challa, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, Boseman signed on for five Marvel Studios movies. After his debut in Captain America: Civil War, his return in Black Panther, and his appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, that leaves him with one movie left.

That movie is Black Panther 2, which is currently in development and aiming for a 2022 release.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland’s contract may be a bit more complicated than his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars due to Sony’s control over the Spider-Man film franchise.

Holland debuted as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. He returned in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

That’s where things get complicated. During the brief period where Sony pulled out of the Marvel deal, reports stated Holland would appear in two more Spider-Man movies regardless. Now that he’s back in the Marvel fold, he’s set for one more Spider-Man movie and another Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Where Spidey goes from there is anyone’s guess.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cumberbatch debuted in Doctor Strange in 2016. Since then, he’s reprised the role in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch has one movie left in his Marvel Studios contract. That will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Larson debuted in the role in Captain Marvel, which released in March 2019. She appeared again in the role later in 2019 in Avengers: Endgame. A sequel to Captain Marvel is in development, with Larson taking up the lead role again.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Larson signed on for seven total Marvel Studios movies, which would leave her with four more to come after Captain Marvel 2. But Larson disputed those claims, leaving longterm plans for her Marvel future unclear.