New Report Reveals How Much Time Has Passed Between ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’

WARNING: Potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead. If you’re looking to go into the movie completely spoiler-free, proceed with caution. Last night Marvel Studios screened a pair of clips to select members of the press and one of the clips shown reportedly revealed how much time has passed between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. According to a new report from GameSpot, 22 days have passed between the events of the two blockbuster films from Marvel Studios.

The clip in question is a scene that has appeared in the trailers where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) records a message for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). It’s in this message that Stark apparently reveals how much time has passed since Thanos (Josh Brolin) decimated half of all life across the cosmos

This would mark one of the biggest pieces of information regarding the plot that’s come out of the highly-secretive production. In traditional Marvel fashion, the secrecy around this movie has been stepped up significantly compared to previous productions.

The timeline of Avengers: Endgame has been something highly-debated with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Should the report prove accurate and only 22 days have passed between Infinity War and when Endgame kicks off, the world turns awfully grim pretty fast. Between dozens of boats capsized at Liberty Island and Citi Field looking like it hasn’t been attended to in years, it speaks volumes on just how much The Snap has affected everyday life.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that after this particular scene, there’s another time jump as the Avengers work out a plan on how to take down the Mad Titan, something that would explain the completely deteriorated world. Then again, it’s hard to say just how quick everything would go to hell in a handbasket once Twitter would fall victim to The Decimation.

