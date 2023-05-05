How Thor: Love and Thunder Sets Up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

By the time the Guardians of the Galaxy return to theaters in their own movie, six years will have passed since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 first hit theaters. Luckily for fans of the cosmic heroes, they've appeared in the last two Avengers flicks and most recently, had an extended cameo role in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. While their role is the picture isn't huge, it does set them on their way for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Stuck with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Love and Thunder shows the group helping various aliens across the universe. They're ultimately in the flick for just a few scenes, but the group—more specifically, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)—convinces Thor to go on the path he does throughout the Thor sequel.

While there's no exact indication as to where the Guardians franchise is heading after Love and Thunder, some of the dialogue could tease where the group's headspace is heading in their own threequel.

Judging by Star-Lord's pep talk to the eponymous Asgardian, it stands to reason the group's may go under some introspection as they search out who they are not only as a team, but as individual heroes. Giving that many of the franchise's actors has said Vol. 3 will be the most heartbreaking film in the franchise yet, this self-reflection might result in some disastrous consequences for those that find themselves on the roster—especially Rocket Raccon, given substantial rumors the character's backstory will be examined after his creation at the hand of the High Evolutionary.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for release on May 5, 2023.

What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!