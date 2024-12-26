Howard the Duck Gets Married to an MCU Favorite (and They Had a Kid)

What If… continues its series of zany speculative adventures involving fan-favorite characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Howard the Duck ties the knot with none other than Darcy Lewis, the former intern for Jane Foster first introduced in 2011’s Thor. Not only does the anthropomorphic waterfowl get married, but he and the Mrs. also have a child which, because this takes place in the MCU, has considerable cosmic consequences. All this and more occurred in the appropriately titled episode, “What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?”

While initially hesitant about going on a date with Howard, it doesn’t take long before Darcy falls in love with the talking duck, eventually getting married and having a child. But because theirs is an interspecies relationship, the child is birthed in the form of an egg born during an intergalactic event, unbeknownst to the couple. The egg becomes the target of numerous major players across the cosmos, such as Yondu Udanta, the Grandmaster, and Kaecilius (who wants the unborn child to serve as an earthly vessel for Dormammu).

Luckily, Howard and Darcy are aided by some unexpected allies, including Nick Fury and Phil Coulson of S.H.I.E.L.D. (who then tries to confiscate the egg), and even Loki. However, that’s still not enough to protect their child, who is now sought after by Malekith, Zeus, and Thanos and his Black Order. Seemingly cornered, Howard and Darcy serenade the egg with KISS’ classic hit, “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” which unintentionally sets off its cosmic power that easily destroys most of its enemies. A human/duck hybrid baby girl emerges from the egg and is quickly welcomed by its new parents, naming their child Byrdie. A reluctant Fury ultimately lets the couple and their newborn go on to become a family.

So much of the fun behind What If… comes from its ability to take secondary characters from the MCU and give them the spotlight in ways that sometimes make the main continuity established in previous films and TV shows seem bland by comparison. “What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?” is no exception to this series’ stellar run. Seeing Howard the Duck get elevated to his current status in pop culture has been a fascinating experience, especially considering he made his big screen debut in 1986’s cinematic embarrassment, Howard the Duck, which has the unique distinction of being the first big-budget movie based on a Marvel character.

Still, James Gunn revived the character from relative obscurity by reintroducing him in the post-credits scene for 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, played by Robot Chicken co-creator Seth Green. While not originating in the comics (though she would later make her comic debut in the 2023 series Scarlet Witch), Darcy has become beloved by fans for her droll sarcasm which perfectly contrasts the otherworldly events portrayed in the Thor films and WandaVision Disney+ series. Howard and Darcy’s snarky personalities are oddly perfect for one another, despite their, um, biological differences, so here’s hoping we get to see more of their relationship in future MCU projects.