Marvel TV Head Says What If…? Season 3 Is “The Completion of a Trilogy”

Marvel fans are nearing the end of What If?. The first animated series to debut under Marvel Studios helped introduce viewers to the Multiverse through Uatu the Watcher. Jeffrey Wright’s cosmic overseer jumped from world to world, filled with familiar heroes and villains in different scenarios. The second season of Marvel’s What If…? ran through the holiday season, and we’ve already seen quick glimpses of Season 3. The future past the third season remains a mystery, but if we listen to the Marvel Head of Streaming Television, The Watcher’s story will be concluding very soon.

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, was a guest on The Official Marvel Podcast, where he talked about all of the streaming content Marvel has planned for Disney+. When the topic moved to What If…?, Winderbaum spoke of the animated series being a trilogy, and how The Watcher’s story is nearing the end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What If…? Season 3 feels like the completion of a trilogy,” Winderbaum said. “It takes us to places you’d never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the Multiverse and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected. It has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu, The Watcher.”

What If…? Season 3 first look revealed

The first clip of Marvel’s What If…? Season 3 comes courtesy of “The Watcher’s Nine Days of What If…?” on Marvel.com. The advent calendar-style website featured clips from all nine episodes released in Season 2 and yet to come, including “an exclusive look into the future of What If…?” The clip featured Winter Soldier and Red Guardian in civilian attire as they attempt a road trip. However, the super-soldiers suddenly find a police road stop. They try to talk their way out of it, but things take a turn for the worst and a car chase commences. It’s unclear if Sebastian Stan and/or David Harbour are back to reprise their roles as Winter Soldier and Red Guardian, respectively, but we should get some confirmation when the official cast list for What If Season 3 is released.

What If…? releases new immersive story

Key art for What If…? – An Immersive Story

There is now a release date and trailer for the new interactive story What If…? – An Immersive Story. First announced at the beginning of May, What If…? – An Immersive Story is a collaboration between Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive, and is the first interactive Disney+ original story. Fans will have the opportunity to help The Watcher and Wong battle dangerous variants from across the Multiverse. Luckily, they’ll have lots of tools at their disposal such as the Infinity Stones and mystic spells. What If…? – An Immersive Story debuted on Thursday, May 30th, exclusively on Apple Vision Pro as a free app for a limited time.

“What If…? – An Immersive Story is the result of what can happen when you bring together the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios, and Disney+ to push the boundaries of technology in the service of telling our stories in new and exciting ways,” said executive producer Shereif M. Fattouh. “This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all. I can’t wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way.”