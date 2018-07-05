Lea Thompson Says Marvel Has a “Slight Appetite” For ‘Howard the Duck’ Reboot

It’s anyone’s guess what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like in the coming years, but one Marvel alum has a pretty specific idea in mind.

In a recent interview with SYFYWire, Lea Thompson addressed the recent revelation that she is pitching a Howard the Duck reboot to Marvel Studios. Thompson, who played Beverly Switzler in the original 1986 film, revealed that she still is optimistic about her pitch, and that it will hopefully become a reality at some point and time.

“I don’t know, but I’m trying to get it done,” Thompson revealed. “But I don’t know, we’ll see, we’ll see… I’m trying.”

Last month, Thompson revealed that she was planning to pitch the reboot, with the goal of having herself direct the project. And as she went on to say, she believes it would be significantly easier to make a new Howard the Duck a reality, especially after he debuted in a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“When we made Howard the Duck there wasn’t the CGI, there wasn’t the script, there wasn’t the Marvel machine behind it,” Thompson continued. “And I think they have a slight appetite for it, since they’re drawing him for Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Some fans might scoff at the idea of Marvel Studios making a new Howard the Duck movie, but it does make sense to a certain extent. With the right creative team attached, Howard the Duck could provide a very lighthearted take on the MCU’s cosmic side, something that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is campaigning for.

And to an extent, Marvel’s post-Avengers 4 philosophy seems to be to take things as they come along, meaning that there certainly could theoretically be room for a new Howard the Duck movie.

“It’s one of the reasons we’ve expanded to three films a year, is so that we could do the sequels to films that people have responded to — because we love to make continuing stories with characters people have responded to — but also keep doing the stuff that nobody’s ever heard of, and people go, ‘Why are you doing that?’ That’s fun.” Feige explained in a recent interview. “And that’s what Phase One was built on, Phase Two was built on, Phase Three was built on, is having that… Whenever we announce the next year, two years, three years, five years, whatever we’re going to announce, there will be plenty of those that, maybe people in the know like yourself will know what they are, but the world at large will go, ‘What is it? Why are they doing that?’ That’s exciting, for sure.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.