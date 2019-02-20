‘Howard the Duck’: Kevin Smith Confirms Dr. Bong Will Be in New Series

When the Howard the Duck animated series makes it debut, it’ll feature a familiar villain that’s sure to be a thorn in Howard’s backside. According to show producer Kevin Smith, Dr. Bong will, in fact, appear in the series. Though no further details were revealed about Bong’s exact role, Smith double-down on previous reports the character would appear.
Smith took to Instagram earlier in the day to address a whole grip of topics relating to the new show he’ll co-produce with Aqua Teen Hunger Force alum Dave Willis.
Last week @hulu announced a deal to carry four new @marvel animated shows: #Modok, #HitMonkey, #TigraAndDazzler and #HowardTheDuck! This is fantastic news to me as a fan, but as a professional, it’s quacking me up because THEY HIRED ME TO WRITE IT! Mercifully, they hired the great #DaveWillis to write it too, so we might have a successful show! Dave and I are going Full-Gerber on Howard: Beverly, Bong and the entire cast of characters that made this fowl legend fly! I saw tests for Hit Monkey and M.O.D.O.K. already and holy duck, are they astounding! Like, legit next level shit! So Dave and I have our work cut out for us. But since Dave’s the cartoon genius behind #meatwad and the #aquateenhungerforce, Howard is in some fine feathered fingers! Thank you to #jephloeb and the #marveltelevision folks who egged me on, #hulu for the home, and #stevegerber and #valmayerik for not only an amazing character, but also the eventual job for me your work provided! I can’t spoil where we’re going, but I can tell you this: I already asked movie-Howard heroine @lea_thompson to lend us her vocal Quack Fu in a to-be-revealed-later role! And she did NOT say no! The duck versions of @jayandsilentbob come courtesy of @jeremysimser! #KevinSmith #davewillis #howardtheduckmovie #marvel
Fans of Howard the Duck will recognize Dr. Bong/Lester Verde as the character’s long-time archnemesis. First introduced in Howard the Duck #15 (1977) Dr. Bong doesn’t have any superpowers — rather, he’s has a super genius intellect that’s allowed him to create one of the most ridiculous costumes in all of comics.
“Dave and I are going Full-Gerber on Howard,” Smith teases. “Beverly, Bong and the entire cast of characters that made this fowl legend fly!”
In addition to Howard the Duck, Hulu announced three additional series — M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Tigra & Dazzler — that will culminate in a special called The Offenders. Marvel went all-out getting big names attached to projects, like Patton Oswalt producing M.O.D.O.K. with Jordan Blum and the Tigra/Dazzler team-up show run by Chelsea Handler and Erica Rivinoja.
Howard the Duck has yet to receive a release date from Hulu.