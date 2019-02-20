‘Howard the Duck’: Kevin Smith Confirms Dr. Bong Will Be in New Series

When the Howard the Duck animated series makes it debut, it’ll feature a familiar villain that’s sure to be a thorn in Howard’s backside. According to show producer Kevin Smith, Dr. Bong will, in fact, appear in the series. Though no further details were revealed about Bong’s exact role, Smith double-down on previous reports the character would appear.

Smith took to Instagram earlier in the day to address a whole grip of topics relating to the new show he’ll co-produce with Aqua Teen Hunger Force alum Dave Willis.

Fans of Howard the Duck will recognize Dr. Bong/Lester Verde as the character’s long-time archnemesis. First introduced in Howard the Duck #15 (1977) Dr. Bong doesn’t have any superpowers — rather, he’s has a super genius intellect that’s allowed him to create one of the most ridiculous costumes in all of comics.

“Dave and I are going Full-Gerber on Howard,” Smith teases. “Beverly, Bong and the entire cast of characters that made this fowl legend fly!”

In addition to Howard the Duck, Hulu announced three additional series — M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Tigra & Dazzler — that will culminate in a special called The Offenders. Marvel went all-out getting big names attached to projects, like Patton Oswalt producing M.O.D.O.K. with Jordan Blum and the Tigra/Dazzler team-up show run by Chelsea Handler and Erica Rivinoja.

Howard the Duck has yet to receive a release date from Hulu.