Huge ‘Captain Marvel’ Billboard Goes Live In New York City’s Times Square

Just in time for the whole world to see it during New Year celebrations, a huge Captain Marvel billboard has gone live in New York’s Times Square, where the ball will drop to ring in 2019 in just under two hours as of this writing.

The film has consistenly been named as one of 2019’s most anticipated blockbusters, coming on the heels of Avengers: Infinity War and introducing the character many fans expect to play the biggest role in taking down Thanos in next year’s Avengers: Endgame.

Lead actress Brie Larson was among those celebrating the development on Twitter tonight. You can check out her response below.

She’s in Times Square? She’s in Times Square! //t.co/AkVbQEB8WA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 1, 2019

Now that fans have seen the first two trailers, they are starting to get a sense of just how epic this story will be, as well as how impressive Captain Marvel‘s abilities are when compared against the rest of the MCU. That’s something Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige stressed in a recent interview, and it’s a big reason why she could turn the tide against Thanos in Avengers 4.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige told EW. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.