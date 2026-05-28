All 5 Marvel Movie & TV Releases Still to Come in 2026 After Spider-Noir

The release of Spider-Noir marks another of 2026’s excellent Marvel projects finding success, but the year is far from over yet for comic book fans. Since 2008, the MCU has served as the backbone of the modern superhero media industry, consistently delivering excellent and enjoyable movies and TV shows adapted from the characters and stories of Marvel Comics. However, the franchise isn’t the only source of great Marvel movies and TV shows, as there have been numerous exciting projects released outside the confines of the MCU. The success of the superhero genre as a whole has actually begun to catch up to the MCU, with unrelated Marvel projects faring equally well — and, in some cases, better — than those of the flagship franchise.

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The release of the TV show Spider-Noir proves that audiences are clamoring for broader Marvel releases, and the latter half of 2026 is sure not to disappoint. Following Spider-Noir, there are several other Marvel adaptations on the big and small screen alike that are currently set or rumored to be released in 2026. Here is every Marvel movie and TV show we can expect to see before 2026 is over.

5) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

After Spider-Noir, the next major confirmed Marvel release is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Set to pick up the hero’s MCU story from where 2021’s No Way Home left off, Brand New Day will not only reposition Spider-Man as a more street-level hero, but will also feature appearances from Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 31 and is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of 2026.

4) Avengers: Doomsday

Another of the most anticipated releases of 2026 is Avengers: Doomsday. Seven years after the release of Avengers: Endgame, Doomsday will finally see the iconic superhero team back in action on the big screen, albeit with a new lineup. There are many Marvel characters returning for Avengers: Doomsday, and one or two new faces set to make their MCU debut. Scheduled for release on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday is set to be the final Marvel movie released in 2026.

3) X-Men ’97 Season 2

Of all the MCU TV shows of recent years, very few struck a chord with the audience as well as X-Men ’97. Conceived as both a continuation of and a love letter to the animated X-Men show of the 1990s, X-Men ’97 swiftly earned itself a considerable following and widespread success upon the release of its first season. The second season of the show is set to release in Summer 2026, meaning the next chapter will soon be available for fans of the show.

2) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man might not deliver the best animated version of Spider-Man, the show itself proved successful enough upon its debut for a follow-up season to quickly be announced. Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will pick up where season 1 left off, and is set to introduce Gwen Stacy as Ghost Spider as well as Venom into its story. These developments alone are hugely exciting and have prompted considerable anticipation for the release of season 2 in Fall 2026.

1) VisionQuest

Although VisionQuest has been in the works for many years, it seems that 2026 is the year that we will finally get to see the continuation of Vision’s MCU story. The character hasn’t been seen in the main timeline since the events of WandaVision, so his return alongside powerful MCU villains and other exciting characters is hotly anticipated by many. VisionQuest is currently set for release on Disney+ on October 14.

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