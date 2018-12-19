Hugh Jackman Offers Blake Lively Free Coffee Forever Because of Ryan Reynolds

Well, it looks like Blake Lively can now enjoy a lifetime of free coffee thanks to the infuriating actions of her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The hilarious and public social media “feud” between friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took another turn on Tuesday morning when the latter posted a picture of Reynolds and Lively on his Twitter account. The photo, which sees Lively yelling at Reynolds, was taken at Laughing Man Coffee Company, which is owned by Jackman. The actor wrote that, because of Reynolds’ bad behavior at the coffee shop, Lively will now get free coffee for life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our policy at Laughing Man Coffee Company is to make people happy – not drive them insane,” Jackman wrote in the tweet. “Exhibit A= Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively, your coffee is on the house … forever.”

For those who don’t know, Laughing Man Coffee Company was founded by Jackman as a way to help enhance and advance the lives of coffee farmers in lower income countries. You can read about their mission and products on their website.

Our policy at @laughingmanco is to make people happy – not drive them insane. Exhibit A = @VancityReynolds. @blakelively your coffee is on the house … forever. pic.twitter.com/gVTzZEdWGh — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 18, 2018

Over the past year or so, Jackman and Reynolds have made a habit of trolling one another on social media, bringing to real life the relationship between their Marvel characters Wolverine and Deadpool. Of course, the entire feud stems from Reynolds’ attempts to get Jackman to return to his role for one more film. Jackman retired his Wolverine character at the end of last year’s Logan.

Last month, Jackman tried to end the discussion once and for all, when he told MTV News that it was definitely time to walk away from Wolverine for good.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time,” Jackman began. “It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time.”

Of course, these comments didn’t stop Reynolds, who enlisted the help of Ellen DeGeneres in the campaign to get Jackman to return. During an appearance on her show, the actor was asked if Jackman would be in one of his Deadpool movies.

“I would love him to,” Reynolds responded. “I would love to do a Deadpool, Wolverine mashup at some point, some kind of Logan thing. I don’t know. He’s on this kick ball change kick right now. I can’t seem to bring him back. I can’t seem to bring him back to the violence and mayhem. I’m trying. I talk to him every other day. Every other, other day he takes the call. But yeah, no, it’s not really a rivalry. It’s war.”

The battle between Jackman and Reynolds rages on, but now coffee is involved, so you know it’s getting serious.