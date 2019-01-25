Ryan Reynolds Comments on Female Hugh Jackman Looking Like His Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman arguably have one of Hollywood’s most amusing friendships, and it looks like that just headed in a pretty amusing direction.

On Twitter, Reynolds recently responded to a post sharing the genderbent versions of Marvel actors, which has been going viral in various stages over the past few months. As the post jokingly pointed out, the female version of Hugh Jackman happened to look a bit like Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, something the actor couldn’t ignore.

Neither can I. Thanks for this. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 21, 2019

Considering the sort of social media trolling that Reynolds and Jackman have taken part in in recent years, this connection between the two X-Men stars pretty amusing. And these comments might be the closest thing that fans get to seeing the actors onscreen again, something that some have found a bit bittersweet.

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman said of a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover movie in an interview late last year. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms,” Jackman continued. “I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

To an extent, this lines up with previous comments that Jackman has made, arguing that the time has come and gone for a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie to really work.

“Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it’d be a totally different story,” Jackman said during a Q&A for Logan. “But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this.’ As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don’t need me.”

And either way, it sounds like a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover wouldn’t happen with Jackman in the latter role, even as Marvel Studios’ purchase of 20th Century Fox looms overhead.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great,” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

