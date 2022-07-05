Hugh Jackman Releases Rumor-Starting Photo

Hugh Jackman continues to toy with the internet's emotions. The former Wolverine actor took to Twitter this morning with a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt, ominously captioned, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..."

This tweet is in response to Jackman's rumor-igniting social media activity last week, where he posted a cryptic image on Instagram, simply showing the Les Misérables star staring at his iPhone with a shocked facial expression. Jackman captioned that Instagram post, "😳."

Fans speculated that Jackman was reacting to everything from the Deadpool 3 script to Charles Xavier's gruesome death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While 2017's Logan was as definitive of a final chapter for Jackman's Wolverine as could be, fans still clamor for the metal-clawed mutant to make a grand return to the big screen. This is mainly due to the fact that unlike in 2017, Jackman now has the opportunity to interact with heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Since Jackman hung up the jeans and white tank-top, 21st Century Fox was acquired by Disney. This merger migrated all of Fox's intellectual property into the house of mouse, with Mickey's most notable new toys being the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Mutants have been Marvel Studios' property for over three years now, and rumblings surrounding their MCU debut have been active since Marvel President Kevin Feige teased their arrival at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

Despite the new opportunities that would await Jackman in the MCU, the veteran actor has emphasized that his time as Weapon X has concluded.

"There's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige, [which] means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table. Let's just be clear there," Jackman told Jake's Takes in August 2021. "But I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be, right? And I thought, 'This is it.' And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season. That I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done."



Even if Jackman doesn't rock the claws again, they may be inching close to their MCU debut. Following confirmation that he met with Marvel Studios, Rocketman star Taron Egerton told ComicBook that he'd "love" to take on Wolverine in a future Marvel project.

